Ventura County

Detectives turn to the public for help investigating Thursday stabbing death of Simi Valley man

today at 12:20 pm
Published 12:33 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are turning to the public for help investigating the stabbing death of a 36-year-old Simi Valley man on Crescent Way in Thousand Oaks Thursday night.

On July 10, around 8:23 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a man who had been stabbed at a home in the 2900 block of Crescent Way in Thousand Oaks stated a press release Friday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies found a man with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds and he was transported to Los Robles Hospital where he was later pronounced dead shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man's death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau and the people involved knew each other before the fatal stabbing.

The incident appears to be isolated and, "the known suspect is currently outstanding" explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Katie Torres at 805-384-4740.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

