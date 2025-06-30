Skip to Content
Ventura County

Curtis Lemons sentenced to two years after taking $200,000 from Oxnard Church in 2020

KEYT
By
today at 11:48 am
Published 4:08 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Curtis Frank Lemons, a former assistant pastor at New Progressive Christian Baptist Church in Oxnard, was sentenced to two years in state prison after issuing himself a $200,000 cashier's check from a bank account owned by the religious institution in December of 2020.

Lemons previously pled guilty to three felony counts, two for grand theft and one for money laundering, on April 4, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

"Mr. Lemons stole from a vulnerable victim at a vulnerable time," explained Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case. "The patriarch of the Church was near death when this happened at the onset of COVID. Mr. Lemons made a terrible decision but has accepted responsibility for his significant theft."

In December of 2020, Lemons issued himself a $200,000 cashier's check from a bank account belonging to New Progressive Christian Baptist Church in Oxnard while working as an assistant pastor explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Between January and April of 2021, Lemons used the stolen money for personal expenses including dental work, airline tickets, a vehicle, a new cell phone, and property in Tennessee detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, among other claims, Lemons stated that he had given the money to charity which later proved to be false and he was also ordered to pay $200,000 to the New Progressive Christian Baptist Church in restitution.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Curtis Frank Lemons
felony grand theft
felony money laundering
KEYT
New Progressive Christian Baptists Church
oxnard
Ventura County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content