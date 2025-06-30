Curtis Lemons sentenced to two years after taking $200,000 from Oxnard Church in 2020

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Curtis Frank Lemons, a former assistant pastor at New Progressive Christian Baptist Church in Oxnard, was sentenced to two years in state prison after issuing himself a $200,000 cashier's check from a bank account owned by the religious institution in December of 2020.

Lemons previously pled guilty to three felony counts, two for grand theft and one for money laundering, on April 4, 2025, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

"Mr. Lemons stole from a vulnerable victim at a vulnerable time," explained Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise who prosecuted the case. "The patriarch of the Church was near death when this happened at the onset of COVID. Mr. Lemons made a terrible decision but has accepted responsibility for his significant theft."

Between January and April of 2021, Lemons used the stolen money for personal expenses including dental work, airline tickets, a vehicle, a new cell phone, and property in Tennessee detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, among other claims, Lemons stated that he had given the money to charity which later proved to be false and he was also ordered to pay $200,000 to the New Progressive Christian Baptist Church in restitution.