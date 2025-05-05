Nitun ‘Nate’ Dayalghai Ahir charged Monday with practicing medicine without a license while on bail for earlier charge of the same crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, Nitun 'Nate' Dayalghai Ahir of Thousand Oaks was arraigned for practicing medicine without a license while out on bail for an early charge of practicing medicine without a license.

Ahir is alleged to have unlawfully provided medical services -a violation of California Business and Professions Code section 2052- days after being arraigned for violations of the same law and has now been further charged with using the term "Doctor" and prefix "Dr." -a violation California Business and Profession Code section 2052(a)- noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Monday.

In his prior arraignment, Ahir allegedly practiced medicine without a license and represented himself as a doctor at Regen Spine & Nerve in Ventura detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Judge David Hirsch made not practicing medicine, soliciting medical business, attempting to treat patients, or receiving compensation for any form of medical work explicit conditions of his bail added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the California Department of Consumer Affairs, Ahir is not medically licensed in any capacity -including as a doctor, a surgeon, a nurse, a nurse practitioner, chiropractor, or any other medical designation- in California nor is he a licensed physician in any other state in the country.

Both of Ahir's cases are scheduled for an early disposition conference on June 25, 2025, in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains out of custody on $50,000 bail shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone who received any form of medical care or treatment by Ahir is asked to contact Investigator Eric Jensen at Eric.Jensen@ventura.org or by calling 805-662-1739.

The public can review the current license status of any medical professional in the state by visiting the Department of Consumer Affairs' professional license check website.