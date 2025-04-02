West Covina woman arrested in connection with large-scale financial scam

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 21-year-old West Covina woman was arrested in connection with a large-scale financial scam targeting a local elderly man.

The investigation started when a report was made about an ongoing scam targeting an elderly man who was being manipulated into withdrawing and giving over $200,000 under the pretense that it was part of his bank's security measures detailed the Simi Valley Police Department in a press release Wednesday.

According to Simi Valley Police, detectives conducted a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old woman from West Covina who was apprehended while trying to collect a decoy packages she was led to believe contained the cash mentioned above.

The West Covina woman is currently detained at the Ventura Main Jail and is facing charges related to her involvement in the scam stated the Simi Valley Police Department.

The Simi Valley Police Department noted that this case is part of a broader trend of financial scams that involve the delivery of money -sometimes in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrencies- to couriers under false pretenses.

In February, Your News Channel covered the arrest of two men from Los Angeles County in connection with a computer-based scam that involved a courier retrieving money from victims and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert about similar scams targeting Ventura County residents the same month as the West Covina woman's arrest.