Paul Jordan of Simi Valley dies after solo-vehicle crash on State Route 118 Wednesday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – Paul Jordan of Simi Valley has died after the pickup truck he was driving crashed Wednesday evening on State Route 118 east of Sycamore Drive and investigators are turning to the public for help determining the exact cause of the fatal solo-vehicle crash.

On Jan. 22, around 8:55 p.m., the California Highway Patrol's Ventura Communications Center received a call about a single-vehicle crash on westbound State Route 118, east of Sycamore Drive stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Moorpark Area (CHP).

Arriving first responders found an unresponsive 58-year-old man, later identified as Simi Valley resident Paul Jordan, trapped in the driver seat of a 2023 Ford pickup truck shared the CHP.

Jordan was the only occupant of the truck and was driving westbound at an unknown speed when for still unknown reason, he allowed the Ford to travel onto the westbound shoulder where the pickup truck collided with the raised curb detailed the CHP.

According to the CHP, after the truck hit the curb, it continued out of control down an embankment where it ultimately collided with a tree resulting in fatal injuries to Jordan.

The involvement of drugs or alcohol is not known at this time but the incident remains under investigation shared the CHP.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not already provided a statement to investigators is asked to contact the CHP's Moorpark Office at 805-553-0800.