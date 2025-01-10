Body of a man recovered in Olivas Fire burn scar

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The body of a man was recovered from the Olivas fire burn scar after the flames were put out in the Santa Clara River bottom and authorities are now turning to the public for help identifying the man and verifying the cause of the fire.

On Jan. 8, around 8 a.m., the Olivas Fire was reported near the Santa Clara River bottom where a known unhoused population lives stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office Homeless Liaison Unit was already conducting outreach in the area and when the fast-moving fire was reported, the specialized unit started informing people living in the area to evacuate explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After the fire was extinguished, dispatch received a report of a deceased person in the burned area and responding deputies discovered the remains of a man believed to have been trapped in the fire shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the Major Crimes Unit assumed control of the ongoing investigation into the death and both law enforcement and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at 805-384-4732.