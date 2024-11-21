Ventura firefighters put out house fire on Sheldon Drive Wednesday night

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters put out a fire at a home in the 3700 block of Sheldon Drive in Ventura Wednesday night.

According to the Ventura City Fire Department, within five minutes of the call around 8 p.m., arriving fire crews found the residents of the home safely outside and started an aggressive response to the flames inside and on top of the home.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes of crews arrival and firefighters remained on the scene for another 90 minutes to overhaul the scene and ensure the fire was completely out explained the Ventura City Fire Department in a press release Thursday.

Residents were unable to return to their home and are still waiting for the Ventura Building and Safety Department to assess the damage shared the Ventura City Fire Department with Your News Channel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation added the Ventura City Fire Department.