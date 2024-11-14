Skip to Content
Firefighters put out RV fire and protect nearby buildings in 700 block of North Olive Street

Ventura City Fire Department
By
today at 12:33 pm
Published 12:42 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters extinguished an RV on fire near other structures in the 700 block of North Olive Street Thursday morning.

On Nov. 14, around 9:22 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of W. Ramona Street and N. Olive Street stated a press release from the Ventura City Fire Department Thursday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes and found a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames and threatening multiple nearby structures detailed the Ventura City Fire Department.

According to Ventura City Fire, crews initiated an attack on the burning RV while other units focused on protecting nearby structures.

The three threatened structures only received minor damage thanks to the tactics employed at the scene and the fire was declared under control about 20 minutes after the arrival of firefighters explained the Ventura City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported from the scene shared the Ventura City Fire Department.

