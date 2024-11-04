Family Searches for Missing Central Coast Teenager

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The family of Ryder Charles Marcus is reaching out to the public to help locate the missing teen.

The 17-year-old is reportedly a local high school student in the Santa Barbara area, but is believed to have been last seen in Ventura County on Oct 28th.

The only lead the family has at the moment is he was allegedly throwing parties, but did leave behind his cellphone and car. According to family, Marcus leaving behind his belongings and not reaching out is concerning and unlike him.

The family of Marcus provided KEYT with a missing person flyer.

A confirmed police report was filed with Ventura Police Department on Oct. 29 but the teen has yet to be located. Those with any information on the missing teen is urged to contact Ventura PD at (805)-339-4400. Ryder Charles Marcus is 17-years-old, 6'1, and has brown hair.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a NY baseball hat, black hoodie, and dark camo pants.