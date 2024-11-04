Skip to Content
Ventura County

Family Searches for Missing Central Coast Teenager

Courtesy of Gina Marcus
By
today at 12:54 pm
Published 1:15 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The family of Ryder Charles Marcus is reaching out to the public to help locate the missing teen.

The 17-year-old is reportedly a local high school student in the Santa Barbara area, but is believed to have been last seen in Ventura County on Oct 28th.

The only lead the family has at the moment is he was allegedly throwing parties, but did leave behind his cellphone and car. According to family, Marcus leaving behind his belongings and not reaching out is concerning and unlike him.

The family of Marcus provided KEYT with a missing person flyer.

A confirmed police report was filed with Ventura Police Department on Oct. 29 but the teen has yet to be located.

Those with any information on the missing teen is urged to contact Ventura PD at (805)-339-4400.

Ryder Charles Marcus is 17-years-old, 6'1, and has brown hair.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a NY baseball hat, black hoodie, and dark camo pants.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content