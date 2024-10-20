Skip to Content
Witness stops burglary in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A witness stopped a burglary after reporting suspicious activity at the 2200 block of Tapo St. in Simi Valley early Sunday morning, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

The witness saw four people in dark clothing and masks attempting to load a safe from a building before being spotted, detailed the SVPD.

Officers then pursued their vehicle into Los Angeles and recovered the safe and those with other information on the case can call the SVPD.

