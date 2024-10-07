Skip to Content
“An Evening of Magical Memories” celebrates Brain Injury Center of Ventura Çounty

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 9:57 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The Brain Injury Center of Ventura County celebrated its 22nd year over the weekend.

The center hosted "An Evening of Magical Memories" at the "Residence Inn by Marriott" in Oxnard on Saturday night.

The annual fundraiser honors brain injury survivors and supporters who go above and beyond to help.

The Brain Injury Center has locations in Ventura and Camarillo.

For more information or to donate visit https://www.braininjurycenter.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

