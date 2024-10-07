“An Evening of Magical Memories” celebrates Brain Injury Center of Ventura Çounty

OXNARD, Calif.-The Brain Injury Center of Ventura County celebrated its 22nd year over the weekend.

The center hosted "An Evening of Magical Memories" at the "Residence Inn by Marriott" in Oxnard on Saturday night.

The annual fundraiser honors brain injury survivors and supporters who go above and beyond to help.

The Brain Injury Center has locations in Ventura and Camarillo.

For more information or to donate visit https://www.braininjurycenter.org