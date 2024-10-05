Multicultural Festival celebrates diversity on the first Saturday in October

OXNARD, Calif.-The 27th Multicultural Festival included music and dancing.

The Ventura College Jazz Band and Premier Dance Studio and other groups performed on the main stage in Oxnard's Plaza Park.

The free festival happens on the first Saturday of every October in the park.

It is a celebration of diversity and culture in the community.

Fundi Legohn played the French Horn as he led his jazz students.

"This is one time we can come and be ourselves and share in the cultures, that's the power of this country, coming together with different cultures, with music and dance and the arts." said Legohn, "This is our language, this is our languages and it is good to share them with each other."

Legohn said the Ventura College Jazz Band is gearing up for its Fall concert on October 20.

The Multicultural Festival also included arts and crafts and games for kids.

In honor of the festival, flags from around the world are flying in the Plaza Park Gazebo.