Evacuation orders issued for Lake Piru Recreation Area while crews battle nearby brush fire

PIRU, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a brush fire outside of the City of Piru and at 1 p.m. Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for the entire Lake Piru Recreation Area.

For the latest emergency information including evacuation orders and warnings, visit VCEmergency.com.

The image below, courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, shows the current extent of evacuations within the two purple boxes as well as Highway 126 to the south and Interstate 5 to the east.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, 44 units and 90 responders have been dedicated to the fire response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.