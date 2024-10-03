Skip to Content
Ventura County

Evacuation orders issued for Lake Piru Recreation Area while crews battle nearby brush fire

Image courtesy of UC San Diego/ALERT California
By
today at 1:26 pm
Published 1:34 pm

PIRU, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a brush fire outside of the City of Piru and at 1 p.m. Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for the entire Lake Piru Recreation Area.

For the latest emergency information including evacuation orders and warnings, visit VCEmergency.com.

The image below, courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, shows the current extent of evacuations within the two purple boxes as well as Highway 126 to the south and Interstate 5 to the east.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, 44 units and 90 responders have been dedicated to the fire response.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

