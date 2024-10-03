Albertsons and Vons ordered to pay almost $4 million to resolve price inaccuracies and false advertising civil complaint

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Albertsons and Vons have entered a stipulated judgment and will pay $3,962,500 to settle a civil complaint that the companies used false advertising and repeated price accuracy violations.

The civil action was filed in Marin County Superior Court on behalf of District Attorney's Offices in Ventura, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Sonoma, and Alameda counties explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the settlement.

The complaint alleged that Albertsons Companies, Safeway Inc., and The Vons Companies unlawfully charged customers higher prices than their lowest advertised or posted prices.

Some stores allegedly sold fresh produce, meat, and bakery items at prices that included the weight of the packaging used or for more than the weight of the item, a violation of California's Business and Professions Code sections 12023 and 12024 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The stipulated judgment issued an injunction prohibiting the companies from engaging in false or misleading advertising and requires that the companies implement a price accuracy program that includes a provision for consumers to be compensated up to $5 if they are overcharged detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the companies will pay $3,213,000 in civil penalties and $749,500 in costs and restitution for investigation expenses as well as support future consumer protection law enforcement.

"What’s posted on the grocery product is what the consumer should pay," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "When grocery corporations mislead consumers with false prices and hidden costs, they should be held accountable and stopped from inflicting financial harm."