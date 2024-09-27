Steven Wayne Bower of Ojai convicted of three felony counts of lewd acts on children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Steven Wayne Bower of Ojai was convicted by a Ventura County jury Wednesday of three felony counts of lewd acts on a child.

The jury also found true the following special allegations:

PC 1203.066(a)(8)–Substantial Sexual Contact

PC 667.61(c)/(e)(4)–Multiple Victims

PC 784.7(a)–Ventura County has Jurisdiction

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, on three occasions beginning in 2003, Bower molested two survivors who were around the ages of five and nine.

Two of those occasions were while on camping trips and the other was while he was babysitting one of the survivors detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the conviction.

Bower was family friends with both girls parents stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Today’s verdict is a testament to the strength and resilience of the victims and their families, who have waited nearly a decade for justice," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Melissa Suttner who prosecuted the case. "Despite the unimaginable pain and delay, they never gave up hope. We are grateful the jury held the defendant accountable, and we hope this decision brings some measure of closure and healing to those affected."

Bower is currently scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 12, 2024 in courtroom 24 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces a maximum of 45 years to life in state prison explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.