Simi Valley Police holding DUI checkpoint Saturday night

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department is holding a DUI checkpoint from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

The purpose of these checkpoints are for public safety and are often held in areas with high risk of car crashes.

The SVPD reminds drivers that impaired drivers can be affected by drugs or marijuana and not just alcohol.

First-time DUI offenders face fines up to $13,500 on average as well as a suspended license.