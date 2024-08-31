Skip to Content
Ventura County

Simi Valley Police holding DUI checkpoint Saturday night

KEYT
By
today at 12:34 pm
Published 1:03 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – The Simi Valley Police Department is holding a DUI checkpoint from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

The purpose of these checkpoints are for public safety and are often held in areas with high risk of car crashes.

The SVPD reminds drivers that impaired drivers can be affected by drugs or marijuana and not just alcohol.

First-time DUI offenders face fines up to $13,500 on average as well as a suspended license.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
DUI checkpoint
KEYT
simi valley
Simi Valley Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content