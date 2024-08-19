Skip to Content
Police investigating a bullet hole discovered Sunday evening at a home on 8th Street

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Officers are investigating a shooting after a bullet hole was discovered in the front window of a home in the 1400 block of 8th Street Sunday evening.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, around 11:53 p.m., officers were dispatched to 8th Street when a bullet hole was discovered in the front window of a residence stated the Port Hueneme Police Department in a press release about their investigation issued Monday.

According to Port Hueneme Police, an investigation determined the shooting likely occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, around 4:30 a.m., but there are currently no reported injuries associated with the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information about the shooting, contact Detective Sergeant Jesus Chavez at 805-222-8477 or via email at jchavez@cityofporthueneme.org.

Tipsters can also share their information while remaining anonymous by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-222-8477 or visiting their website.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

