Oxnard man arrested for felony possession of firearm

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a man for numerous felony charges, including possession of a firearm, after he attempted to flee from an investigation Friday night.

The 37-year-old gang member held a knife and officers later found a ghost gun in his possession leading to his arrest, according to the OPD.

Officers arrested him for these felonies and the OPD encourages those with similar crime reports to contact them via phone or online.