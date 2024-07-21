Teen arrested for graffiti spree in Fillmore

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 15-year-old was arrested for vandalism charges after a string of graffiti crimes in Fillmore from gang participation, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Filmore patrol deputies and detectives served the juvenile a search warrant at his home and found evidence that connected him to both the street gang and the various graffiti crimes, detailed the VCSO.

The teenager was alleged to violate both graffiti vandalism and criminal street gang participation charges, explained the VCSO.

He was then released to his mother with consideration from the Ventura County Probation Agency and VC DA's Office, according to the VCSO.

The Fillmore Police Department asks the public for aid in reporting similar crimes via phone.