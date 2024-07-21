Skip to Content
Ventura County

Teen arrested for graffiti spree in Fillmore

Pixabay
By
New
today at 11:59 am
Published 12:01 pm

FILLMORE, Calif. – A 15-year-old was arrested for vandalism charges after a string of graffiti crimes in Fillmore from gang participation, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Filmore patrol deputies and detectives served the juvenile a search warrant at his home and found evidence that connected him to both the street gang and the various graffiti crimes, detailed the VCSO.

The teenager was alleged to violate both graffiti vandalism and criminal street gang participation charges, explained the VCSO.

He was then released to his mother with consideration from the Ventura County Probation Agency and VC DA's Office, according to the VCSO.

The Fillmore Police Department asks the public for aid in reporting similar crimes via phone.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and convictions
fillmore
graffiti
KEYT
Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content