OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department arrested a 15-year-old for firearm possession after he pulled the weapon out during a fight at Colonia Park at 170 N. Juanita Ave.

OPD officers pursued the teenager after he left the gun under a car and he was taken into custody shortly after on numerous firearms violations, according to the OPD.

Those with additional information on the case can contact the OPD via phone or online at its website.