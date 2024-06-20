One person rescued from third floor during home fire on Dekoven Street in Ventura Thursday

VENTURA, Calif. – One person was successfully rescued from the third story of a home on fire on Dekoven Street in Ventura Thursday morning.

On Jun. 20, around 9:38 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire in the 4000 block of Dekoven Street stated the Ventura Fire Department in a press release about the incident.

Arriving firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of the call and found a three-story multi-family home with visible smoke and a person trapped on the third floor detailed the Ventura Fire Department.

According to the Ventura Fire Department, fire crews deployed a 100-foot aerial ladder, rolled out a hose line, and conducted an aggressive response to the fire in response.

After the trapped person was rescued, it was reported another person was still inside the home and firefighters used both vertical and horizontal ventilation to contain the fire explained the Ventura Fire Department.

The fire was fully contained within 20 minutes of the first responder's arrival and no other people were confirmed in the home shared the Ventura Fire Department.