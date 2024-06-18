Moorpark man arrested for felony hit and run June 14

MOORPARK, Calif. – Several agencies helped arrest a 29-year-old Moorpark man after investigating a felony hit-and-run that injured several people on June 8, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office (VCSO).

The Moorpark resident ran a red light at the intersection of Los Angeles Ave. and Tierra Rejada Rd. around 9:44 p.m. where his Ford Explorer crashed into a Honda Odyssey, causing several injuries explained the VCSO.

A witness said the Ford later hit their dog at the 100 block of 2nd St. which matched the description from the earlier crash. The dog unfortunately passed away from its injuries later from the crash at an emergency vet clinic, detailed the VCSO.

Deputies later found the Ford unoccupied in the 200 block of Ruth Ave. with great damage from the initial crash and was later seized as evidence from the scene, according to the VCSO.

The 29-year-old was later arrested and booked Friday into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility of Ventura for Felony and Misdemeanor Hit and Run for both crashes on June 8, detailed the VCSO.

The man is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on June 28 at 8:15 a.m. and those with more information are encouraged to contact Deputy Andrew Van Gundy at the Moorpark Police Department via phone.