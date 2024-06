VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint and made two arrests on Friday at Harbor Blvd. near Schooner Dr. from the hours of 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

A total of 203 cars and 459 drivers passed through the checkpoint and two were arrested on DUI charges.

Checkpoint locations are based on previous history of crashes and DUI arrests and primarily aim to promote public safety.