Oxnard man in stable condition after being shot by Oxnard Police officer Sunday evening

OXNARD, Calif.– A 27-year-old Oxnard resident is currently in stable condition after being shot by an Oxnard Police Officer Sunday evening.

On May, 26, around 11:26 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for a man walking in traffic with a sharp object in the area of Ventura Road and Doris Avenue stated Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers identified the 27-year-old man as an Oxnard resident with an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection with an earlier stabbing incident detailed Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police Department, officers made contact with the man, gave commands that he did not comply with, and then, "an officer-involved shooting occurred".

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered aid to the man who was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition shared Oxnard Police.

A police officer's body-worn camera captured the incident and that footage will be shared in a Community Critical Incident Debriefing which has not had a date publicly announced yet explained Oxnard Police Department.

Oxnard Police Department shared that all officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues in accordance with their standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office and the Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are jointly investigating this incident and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Adam Aguilar at 805-385-7680 or via email at adam.aguilar@oxnardpd.org.