Mystic Whaler visits Ventura Harbor

VENTURA, Calif.-The tall ship Mystic Whaler is visiting Ventura.

Visitors can see the 110-foot schooner in the Ventura Harbor .

The crew is offering dock tours through Memorial Day from 1-5 pm.

It is located near the Fisherman's Memorial and Brophy Brothers.

The ship that used to call Mystic Seaport in Connecticut home is owned by Roger and Sarah Chrisman of Montecito .

It is now operated by their nonprofit Central Coast Ocean Adventures out of the Channel Islands Harbor.

For more information visit https://www.centralcoastoceanadventures.org