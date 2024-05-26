Burglars hit S.P.A.R.C. animal rescue in Santa Paula

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Burglars broke into the Santa Paula animal rescue center known as S.P.A.R.C.

Staff shared images of the broken front window.

Security cameras show two men in hoodies stealing $500 from a donation cash box early Thursday morning.

No arrests have been made.

A rescue named Lola was scared but not hurt.

They have lots of dogs and cats up for adoption

Supporters have been calling nonstop with offers to help.

The repairs will cost more than a thousand dollars.

For more information visit https://santapualaaarc.org