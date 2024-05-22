Oak Park man identified Wednesday as body discovered on Sandy Dune Beach in April

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A man whose body was discovered after washing ashore on Sandy Dune Beach in April of this year has been identified as 31-year-old Connor O'Donnell of Oak Park Wednesday.

Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau are seeking information from the public about O'Donnell's whereabouts and activities between Apr. 6 and Apr. 17 of this year stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office identifying the deceased.

A recent photograph of O'Donnell is the featured image at the top of this article.

If you have any information to provide regarding this ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Sergeant Craig Hennes at 805-384-4744 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

O'Donnell's body was recovered around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 17 when first responders with the Ventura County Fire Department and Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department responded to Sandy Dune Beach off the Pacific Coast Highway for a reported deceased person who had washed ashore.