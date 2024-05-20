Two Los Angeles residents arrested in connection with commercial sex operation in Newbury Park

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. – Two Los Angeles residents were arrested following an investigation of alleged commercial sex activity at Health Spa in Newbury Park.

In September of 2023, detectives began investigating Health Spa in the 400 block of N. Ventu Park Road and discovered the business was facilitating an illicit massage business throughout the day stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrests.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives located evidence that two Los Angeles residents, a 44-year-old from Hacienda Heights and a 58-year-old from Rowland Heights, were benefitting financially from the commercial sex work conducted at Health Spa.

On May 8, 2024, law enforcement executed a multi-location search warrant at Health Spa as well as the residences of the two Los Angeles residents detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both Los Angeles residents were arrested and booked into the Ventura County Sheriff's Main Jail on violation of California Penal Code Section 266(h)-Pimping and California Penal Code Section 266(i)-Pandering stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Additionally, one of the people arrested also was booked for violating California Penal Code Section 186.10-Money Laundering and California Penal Code Section 67-Bribery of Executive Officer detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Bail for both was set at $90,000 stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.