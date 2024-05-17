Two Chinese nationals arrested during retail theft prevention operation in Moorpark

MOORPARK, Calif. – Two Chinese nationals were arrested on May 10 during a pre-planned operation by the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force and Loss Prevention Officers at the Moorpark Target.

Loss Prevention staff noticed two men going through the store, working together to gather large numbers of gift cards, and conceal them inside of a bag detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

When the two men left the store, they were detained by detectives and identified as two Chinese citizens stated Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrest.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives discovered the men in possession of around 800 stolen gift cards from both the Target in Moorpark as well as other retail stores.

"There is an indication that these suspects are likely part of a larger criminal organization, and not simply working alone," explained Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office when asked for more information.

Both men were arrested on felony charges of conspiracy to commit organized retail theft and were booked into the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility stated Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Both men posted their $20,000 bail and were released and are currently scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 24 of this year.

These gift card thefts are believed to be linked to an organized theft tactic called card draining stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Card draining is when thieves remove gift cards from stores, open them to either record the card numbers and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or even replace them with new barcodes explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the arrests.

Criminals then repair the card's packaging and return the cards to stores, allowing them to access the cards online when unwitting customers put money on the compromised cards detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, this type of theft has already led to millions of dollars in losses nationwide.

The Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force was formed after the Sheriff's Office received a grant under the California Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program and coordinates law enforcement across the county against organized retail theft activities.

To anonymously report information about organized retail theft, vehicle/vehicle parts theft, or cargo theft in Ventura County, call the Task Force's recorded line at 805-383-8703.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to help protect the public: