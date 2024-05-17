Mexican teen rescued from human trafficking in Ventura County after texting 911

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Deputies at the Ojai Sheriff's Sub-Station were able to rescue a 17-year-old trafficked from Mexico after the teen texted a 911 call taker at the Sheriff's Communication Center.

On May 9, 2024, around 3 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff's Communication Center received a text message from a phone number asking for help stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the rescue.

The first text message was sent to "911" and began a running series of texts between call taker, who only spoke English, and the trafficked teenager, who only texted in Spanish, explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the teen did not know where she was, but she was able to identify landmarks and "other identifiable information" which were relayed to deputies responding to the search.

After a 20-minute search around the area of Casitas Springs, the teen was found by deputies and her care has been transferred to the Ventura County Child Family Services until she can be reunited with her family detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed the teenager had been trafficked to Ventura County from Mexico two months before her rescue and the 17-year-old was able to provide vital information leading to the identification and arrest of a 31-year-old man from Veracruz, Mexico explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives booked the 31-year-old at the Pre-Trail Detention Facility and on Monday, May 13, the man was arraigned on charges of Human Trafficking, Forcible Rape, Lewd Acts Upon a Child, Luring, and Sexual Penetration with Force stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 31-year-old remains in custody with bail set at $500,000 detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

This incident highlights the relatively new technology allowing text messages to an emergency call center as well as integrated translation technology which allowed the emergency call taker and the teen to bridge the language barrier between them.

If you know anyone who may be the victim of human trafficking or suspect human trafficking may be happening, you are encouraged to call local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 805-222-8477.

For more information about human trafficking, including ways to recognize it and what to do when you see it, visit the non-profit Polaris Project website.