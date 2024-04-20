Rising From The Ashes Home Tour allows Thomas Fire survivors to share their stories

VENTURA, Calif.-Before the Thomas Fire burned its way to Santa Barbara County it destroyed more than 500 homes in Ventura in December of 2017.

"It was the most devastating thing that Ann and I had ever been through," said Dr. Richard Deamer.

Richard and Ann Deamer lost their Via Cielito home when embers got into attic vents.

"Poof! The fire department said it took 5-to-10 minutes for this house to go up in flames, the vents in the attack just sucked in the embers flying around and a house burning from inside out doesn't stick around very long."

Seven homeowners opened their doors and gardens to be part of the third Rising From The Ashes Home Tour that included entertainment, coffee and tea.

"It is rewarding to see people like my house and that they are so happy for us, that we got to move back and see the same sunrises, sunsets," said Ann Deamer.

On a clear day, many of the homes in the Ondulando Community have ocean views.

Event Chair Marty Robinson and her husband Tom opened their doors, too.

Once inside people had a chance to see their new nursery for their grandchildren and new paintings of them before and after the fire.

The Deamers lost a library that included Richard's medical books.

Rising From the Ashes serves as a fundraiser for the Ventura County Library Foundation that helps a dozen libraries, plus a mobile library.

Former Ventura County Supervisor Kathy Long volunteers.

"The fire was devastating for all of us," said Long, "and the beauty of this is we have gracious homeowners who have rebuilt and are proud of their resilience and are willing to step up and open their homes to talk about the story which is very heartwarming and telling the benefit it has for all of us with the library benefit."

The rebuilt homes are not alike. The architecture includes Spanish Mediterranean, Contemporary Ranch, Craftsman, Modern and French Country.

There are still empty lots that serve as a reminder of the fire caused by downed power lines in dry brush near Thomas Aquinas College in Santa Paula.

At the time it was one of the largest fires in local history.

It eventually led to the deadly Montecito Mudslide.

People who survived and rebuilt appreciated the people who helped them return home and the people who were there for them during the disaster.

For more information visit htps://www.vclibraryfoundation.organd https://www.venturafiresafe.org