Ronald Rosen of Simi Valley sentenced to three years four months for felony child sex material

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Ronald Kenneth Rosen has been sentenced to three years and four months in state prison for possession or control of child sex abuse material.

Rosen pled guilty on Mar. 20, 2024, to one felony count of possession or control of child sexual abuse material while a registered sex offender and two felony counts for distributing child sexual abuse material.

Additionally, Rosen also admitted to three special allegations listed below:

CRC 4.421(a)(8)-The Manner in which the Crime was Carried Out Indicates Planning, Sophistication, or Professionalism

CRC 4.421(a)(10)-The Crime Involved a Large Quantity of Contraband

CRC 4.421(a)(7)-Defendant Received Concurrent Sentence

Rosen had a prior conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material in 1997 and was ordered in that case to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, in July of 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip from a web service provider about emails that were detected as possibly containing child sexual abuse material.

A law enforcement investigation discovered that Rosen was distributing child sexual abuse material on multiple dates between 2006 and 2021 with others in an organized group using email where participants discussed their shared desires to sexually abuse children explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Apr. 13, 2022, a search warrant was executed at Rosen's Simi Valley home where images of children engaged in sexual conduct were seized from his computers detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Rosen was arrested and has remained in custody since state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"Rosen found like-minded people on the Internet, and this legitimized for each other behavior that society uniformly abhors," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Howard Wise. "We must end the sexual exploitation of children in every form."