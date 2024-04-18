Ventura City Attorney Andrew Heglund dismissed Saturday in connection with ongoing investigation

VENTURA, Calif. – On Saturday, Ventura City Attorney Andrew Heglund was dismissed following a unanimous decision from the City Council as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

According to the Ventura Police Department, a criminal investigation involving the former City Attorney was turned over to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Haglund's actions were determined to have at least qualified as a misdemeanor and he was presented with a citation that acknowledges criminal wrongdoing and he has been assigned an unspecified court date detail the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura Police Department turned the investigation over to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office to avoid a conflict of interest and now, the Sheriff's Major Crime Sexual Assault Unit is handling the investigation explain the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Miles Hogan was appointed as the acting City Attorney effective Apr. 13, 2024 detail the City of Ventura in a press release about the rapid personnel change.

"The City Council voted 7-0 to terminate the City Attorney's employment, due to a personnel matter," said Mayor Joe Schroeder.

Hogan was has served in the City Attorney's Office since 2016 and was promoted to Senior Assistant City Attorney in April of 2022.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has not responded to a request for more informaiton regarding the dismissal and ongoing investigation.