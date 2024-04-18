Skip to Content
Ventura County

Body of an unidentified man discovered on Sandy Dune Beach Wednesday evening

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 1:06 pm
Published 1:22 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The body of an unidentified man was recovered on Sandy Dune Beach south of Naval Air Station Point Mugu Wednesday evening.

The man was medically evaluated by firefighters with the Ventura County Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene detail the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, around 4:20 p.m., first responders were called to Sandy Dune beach along the Pacific Coast Highway for a reported deceased person that had washed ashore state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the man has not been positively identified and the only provided description is that he appears to be in his mid-30s.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Sergeant Craig Hennes at 805-384-4744 or you can provide information while remaining anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

