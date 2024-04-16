Oxnard teen is critical condition after shooting late Monday night on South G Street

OXNARD, Calif. – A 17-year-old male is currently in critical condition after being shot Monday evening on South G Street in Oxnard.

On Apr. 15, 2024, around 11:45 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Yucca Street and F Street state Oxnard Police Department.

Responding officers located a 17-year-old male Oxnard resident with a single gunshot wound and he was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition detail Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, evidence of the shooting was discovered in the 4200 block of South G Street and the investigation is now transferred to the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Greg Utter at 805-486-6297 or by email at greg.utter@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by contacting the Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting their website here.