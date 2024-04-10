Ventura Sheriff’s Office announces Amber Anderson as 2024 Dispatcher of the Year

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County Sheriff's Technical Communications Specialist Amber Anderson has been announced as the 2024 Public Safety Dispatcher of the Year.

Anderson has worked with the Sheriff's Office since March of 2020 and worked the previous seven years with the Oxnard Police Department's dispatch.

The award was presented after Anderson impressed her peers and supervisors with her hard work, friendly and calm demeanor, and her dedication to her unit.

Emergency dispatchers are some of the first responders when incidents occur across the county and can be a genuine lifeline for people in the community.

Dispatchers answer, assess, and refer 9-1-1 calls all while managing up to 70 patrol deputies in the field explain the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson's ability to successfully and reliably perform those duties impressed those around her while also keeping the public safe.