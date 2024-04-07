“All Club Boat Parade” held in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-An "All Club Boat Parade" took place on glassy water.

The Harbor Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard led the parade in the Channel Islands Harbor early Sunday morning, before many clubs invited boaters in for breakfast.

It was all part of the Opening Day celebrations put on by the Association of Santa Barbara Channel Yacht Clubs .

Members of clubs in the C.I. Harbor boarded yachts, sailboats, racing boats, all wooden boats, and electrics boats.

Opening Day events mark the official start of the sailing season.

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host Opening Day festivities in Santa Barbara this coming weekend.