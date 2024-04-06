Yacht Clubs celebrate Opening Days

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-The Association of Santa Barbara Channel Yacht Clubs put up boating flags in celebration of the 2024 boating season.

Ventura County yacht clubs planned a number openings days events.

Clubs held opening day ceremonies and receptions on Saturday morning.

The Ventura Yacht Club hosted its 86th Opening Day ceremony followed by a party on the dock.

Burgees or pennants with the colors of the clubs waved in the windy weather.

Some clubs hosted open houses.

They welcomed potential members of neighboring club members to check out club amenities.

Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, known as PCYC, invited people in for music and dining.

One club member brought over an electric boat designed to look like a Tiki bar.

An "All Club Boat Parade" will take place at 8 :30 a.m. on Sunday in the Channel Islands Harbor.