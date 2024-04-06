Bridge work complete in Channel Islands Harbor

OXNARD, Calif.-Boaters and drivers are likely to notice some major bridge improvements along Channel Islands Blvd. in the Channel Islands Harbor.

Improvements have been made on the Mandalay Bay Bridge and the Edison Canal Bridge in Oxnard .

Divers and engineers from GMZ Engineering recently completed work on the steel casing columns in the the harbor.

Bad weather caused some delays.

The Oxnard City Council approved $5,587.808 in funding for the project in late 2022.

The approval followed a biannual inspection by Caltrans that identified the need for improvements.

The harbor remained open during the work.