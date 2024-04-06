Boil order lifted in Ojai

OJAI, Calif.- Ojai is back in business

The Casitas Municipal Water District has lifted a boil water order.

The order had been sent out Friday following a water main break on East Aliso St.

Many businesses posted signs on their doors about how they were handling the situation.

Some closed, while other brought in bottled water.

Now they are taking their signs down.

They lifted the order following 2 days of water testing.

Officials confirmed Ojai's tap water is once again safe to drink.