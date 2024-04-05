Ventura chiropractor Fernando Gomez Jr. charged with eight counts of sexual battery Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.– On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Ventura-based chiropractor Dr. Fernando Juarez Gomez Jr. has been charged with eight felony counts of sexual battery by fraudulent misrepresentation.

Gomez Jr. was also charged with special allegations that he took advantage of a position of trust state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Mar. 21, 2024, officers with the Ventura Police served an arrest warrant for Gomez Jr. at his chiropractic office in Ventura after law enforcement received two separate sexual battery reports detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, three additional survivors came forward accusing Gomez Jr. of sexual battery while seeking his chiropractic care after a call for more survivors to come forward was sent out to the public during the investigation into the previous allegations.

Gomez Jr. pled not guilty to all counts during Thursday's arraignment state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The next currently scheduled court appearance for Gomez Jr. is Apr. 11 of this year for bail review and an early disposition conference is scheduled for May 13, 2024 in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Gomez Jr. was allowed to remain out of custody on a $40,000 bond which is pending review during his Apr. 11 bail hearing under the condition he does not work as a chiropractor or personal trainer while the case is ongoing detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.