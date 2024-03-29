Water board member Daniel Naumann guilty of felony grand theft of water Friday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Friday that Daniel Naumann has pled guilty to one felony count of grand theft of water.

Naumann, of Camarillo, owns and operates Naumann Family Farms in Oxnard and is also an elected member of the United Water Conservation District and an alternate member of the Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both United Water Conservation District and Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency manage groundwater resources for agricultural uses in Ventura County by establishing water allocation levels and charging user fees to pump groundwater.

Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office discovered diversion bypasses installed on two commercial water pumps that irrigated Naumann's crops explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Those discovered bypasses diverted the flow of water before the water reached flow meters that measure water usage for billing purposes detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Between 2019 and 2021, Naumann pumped $29,301 of groundwater without paying the required fees to Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Naumann is expected to be sentenced to 30 days in Ventura County Jail, ordered to pay full restitution, placed on a two-year probation, and agreed to resign his position with the United Water Conservation District.

"Stealing water is a serious crime," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "This felony conviction holds the defendant accountable for his conduct and sends a clear message that evading fees and illegally diverting water will result in criminal consequences."

Naumann is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 24, 2024 in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court.