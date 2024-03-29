Ventura County issues evacuation for Santa Paula residents due to additional landslides
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Ventura County Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for residents in Santa Paula Friday morning due to additional landslide activity.
According to Ventura County Fire Department, this is the same area containing three homes along Highway 150 that were issued an evacuation warning earlier this week.
More updates will be provided as information becomes available through the VC Emergency website.