CalTrans District 7 issues evacuation notice for three Santa Paula homes

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – First responders ordered a voluntary evacuation warning for three homes near Highway 150 around Santa Paula due to landslide conditions Monday.

The slide left a long pile of mud and debris last month that blocked the only direct path between Santa Paula and Ojai, according to the Official Ventura County Incident Information Source (VC Emergency).

VC Emergency stated that more of the hill continued to move according to geologists working alongside Caltrans while on site Monday morning.

Rain is expected this weekend with authorities monitoring conditions to possibly change evacuation warnings to change to orders.

Highway 150 has been closed since February's landslide in the area as Caltrans District 7 stated the road might be closed for two more months.

Crews were removed from the site on Monday as a precaution but workers are back on site today according to Caltrans.

The Ventura County Transportation Commission started an emergency shuttle service earlier this month to help residents between Ojai and Santa Paula due to the extensive closures on the highway.

Caltrans also mentioned no update on the current reopening projection of May nor that the current slide will affect the shuttle services.

Caltrans officials also mentioned that they are working on a wall to contain the slide on Tuesday to help the estimated 3,200 daily vehicles affected by the road blockage.