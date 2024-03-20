Emergency shuttle service to run between Santa Paula and Ojai due to Highway 150 closure

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Transportation Commission (VCTC) announced the opening of an emergency shuttle service Wednesday to combat the current closure of Highway 150.

Passengers can use the service free of charge from Monday through Friday until the closure that started in February is lifted.

Courtesy of Caltrans District 7

The county, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol all coordinated the service provided by MV Transportation.

Southbound morning and afternoon trips will depart Steckel Park/KOA and make stops at Thomas Aquinas College, The Summit (Topa Lane), Stonegate Road-Mupu Elementary School and Santa Paula City Hall/Veterans Park.

Northbound morning trips will leave Santa Paula City Hall/Veterans Park and make stops at The Summit (Sisar Road), Thomas Aquinas College and Steckel Park/KOA.

Drivers can stop via request (flag stop) at Vons on Highways 33 and 150 on both routes.

For more information about the service, passengers may call the Regional Transit Information Center at 800-438-1112.