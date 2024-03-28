Ventura Sheriff’s Office investigating burned vehicle with a body inside near Lockwood Valley Road and Highway 33 Thursday

CAMP SHEIDECK, Calif. – Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office are investigating the charred remains of a SUV with a body inside Thursday afternoon near Lockwood Valley Road and Highway 33.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Mar. 28, a mutual aid request was called for by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for a heavily burned vehicle with a body inside state the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The burned vehicle and body were initially spotted and reported to authorities by a hiker in the area detail the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was damaged enough that the make and model of the vehicle has been difficult to determine.

The vehicle was located in a creek bed with currently about a foot of water running through it explain the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit has now taken over the investigation of the incident state the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.