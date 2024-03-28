Skip to Content
Oxnard Police arrest Keith Dudley in connection with sexual assault of Moorpark High student

OXNARD, Calif. – On Wednesday, investigators with the Oxnard Police Department arrested 41-year-old Oxnard resident Keith Dudley in connection with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old Moorpark High School student.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, at this point in the investigation, there is no indication that any of these criminal acts occurred on school grounds or during any school-sanctioned events, but Dudley does work with students from multiple Ventura County high schools as a personal trainer.

On Mar. 27, 2024, about 7:30 p.m., Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit arrested Dudley for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and he was booked on his charges at Ventura County Main jail before being released on a $20,000 bail detail Oxnard Police Department.

Oxnard Police expect more survivors to come forward and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Dale McAlpine at 805-385-7756 or Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org or you can report information while remaining anonymous at 800-222-8477.

