Jason Arnold of Simi Valley convicted of felony stalking and extortion of former girlfriend

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that Jason Anthony Arnold was convicted of one felony count of stalking, one felony count of extortion by letter, and three misdemeanor counts of distributing private intimate photos.

After a breakup with his girlfriend in 2019, Arnold began to stalk her and threaten her for several months between November of 2019 and March of 2020 detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Arnold demanded about $54,000 from his ex-girlfriend and then distributed nude photographs of her when she did not pay.

Those nude photos were sent directly to the woman's mother, brother, new boyfriend, and were posted around her business and new boyfriend's apartment complex detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

A sex advertisement accompanied those photos which listed the woman's home address, business address, and personal cell phone number explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The woman obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Arnold who continued to text, email, and harass her state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“The victim was subjected to the defendant’s obsessive and vindictive stalking behavior for far too long," said Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty, who prosecuted the case. “It is my hope that these convictions provide her with the closure she deserves."

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Arnold is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 25, 2024 in courtroom 27 of the Ventura County Superior Court where he faces a maximum prison sentence of three years eight months.

Arnold was remanded into custody at the Ventura County Jail following the verdict state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.