Department of Corrections peace officer charged with felony sexual abuse of minor in custody Wednesday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Wednesday that California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation peace officer Azzan Sandhu has been charged with nine felony counts related to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old while she was incarcerated at the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility in Camarillo.

The charges are seven counts of committing a lewd act on a child, one count of using a child for the creation of child sexual abuse material, and one count of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex offense state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Each of those felony counts also carries a special allegation that Sandhu took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offenses explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During his arraignment on Wednesday, Sandhu plead not guilty to all charges and allegations state the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Sandhu is currently a peace officer with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation who was responsible for the supervision of minor inmates at the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility in Camarillo detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Sandhu is accused of committing his alleged crimes on the 15-year-old while she was under his supervision between December of 2022 and February of 2023.

Sandhu is further accused of using his cell phone to create child sex abuse material of the same child during that time period explain the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“The defendant is accused of using his position of trust and authority to sexually abuse a vulnerable female entrusted to his care," said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. "We will continue to vigorously prosecute any individual who is alleged to have preyed upon and sexually exploited a minor."

Sandhu is currently scheduled for an early disposition conference on Apr. 25 of this year in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody with bail set at $1 million detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.