An Oxnard motorcyclist has died following Sunday afternoon collision on Highway 33

California Highway Patrol Ventura
today at 11:35 am
Published 11:50 am

CASITAS SPRINGS, Calif. – An Oxnard motorcyclist has died and a driver sustained minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 33 Sunday afternoon.

On Mar. 17, around 12:15 p.m., the rider of a Yamaha R1 motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 33 just north of mile marker 32.70 collided with a 2017 Dodge Caravan after the van had crossed into the southbound lanes detail California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

According to CHP, the 66-year-old rider of the motorcycle from Oxnard had fatal injuries as a result of the collision and his identity will be released pending notification of his next of kin.

The 34-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan from Fillmore had cuts to her right leg as well as injuries to her right knee and left pinky finger state CHP.

The investigation into this fatal collision is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP-Ventura Area at 805-662-2640.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

